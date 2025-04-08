All roads in Bollywood led to Maddock Film’s 20th-anniversary bash. From actors Kriti Sanonm Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor to director Amar Kaushik and Karan Johar- Bollywood newsmakers were all in attendance at the bash. But it’s the younger lot of stars who turned heads the most. Veteran Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia walked the red carpet with her granddaughter Naomika Saran. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda posed with Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia. The young girls are yet to make their Bollywood debut but their appearance on Monday night surely has raised curiosity.

Who is Naomika Saran?

Dressed in a black mini dress, Naomika exuded charm and confidence as she posed for the paps standing next to her grandmother, the gorgeous Dimple Kapadia. Naomika is actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran’s daughter. Rinke is the younger daughter of Dimple and late actor Rajesh Khanna. Naomika is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s niece. According to reports, the 18-year-old is pursuing higher studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts- an institution known for producing global talents in the field of acting, filmmaking and the performing arts.

Meet Naomika Saran: Akshay Kumar’s Niece Is Internet’s New Obsession

While she has over 13000 followers on Instagram, she is yet to announce her debut in films- which considering her family lineage- might just be the natural choice.

Simar Bhatia to make her debut in films

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia is all set to make her debut in Ikkis which co-stars Agastya Nanda in the lead. The film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. On Monday night Simar, wore a black dress as she walked in with Agastya for the party.

Simar is Akshay’s sister Alka’s daughter. In January, Akshay had shared a post shared a picture of a newspaper featuring Simar, announcing her debut in the world of showbiz.

"I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (Dear, Simmar, you have done wonders). ’ Bless you my baby, the sky is yours," he also said.

Bollywood stars at Maddock party

Vicky Kaushal walked in alone for the party. Vickly worked in Maddock’s Chhaava which has been declared a blockbuster. Vicky was seen at the event in a black T-shirt, matching pants and a blue blazer. His Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna wore a maroon off-shoulder dress. Shraddha Kapoor attended the event in a white T-shirt and denims.

Sara was seen in a white cropped top, black blazer and trousers. Her borther, Ibrahim Ali Khan opted for a black ensemble. The brother-sister duo posed for the camera together.

Other stars who were seen at the bash included Mrunal Thakur, Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

