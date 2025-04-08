Meet Naomika Saran, Akshay Kumar’s Niece Is Internet’s New Obsession

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 08, 2025, 07:12 PM

Who is she? The internet is currently buzzing with this question after photos of Naomika Saran went viral across social media.

Who is Naomika Saran?

Naomika is the granddaughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Rare Appearance

On Monday (April 7), Naomika made a rare public appearance with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia at Maddock Films’ 20th-anniversary bash, where she caught the attention of the paps.

Beauty in Black

Naomika, 20, looked stunning in a black mini dress. She added flair to her simple look with gold chain accessories. She left her hair open and opted for dewy makeup.

Who are Naomika Saran’s Parents?

Naomika Saran, 20, is the daughter of Rinke Khanna (Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia's younger daughter) and Samir Saran.

Young Beauty

Netizens are in awe of Naomika’s beauty, with many saying she bears a striking resemblance to her grandfather, superstar Rajesh Khanna and aunt Twinkle Khanna.

How She’s Connected to Akshay Kumar

Naomika is the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. She is reportedly very close to their son, Aarav Bhatia.