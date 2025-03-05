One of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's early 2000s hit Namastey London is all set to re-release in theatres. The film was initially released in cinemas in March 2007 and had received positive reviews, especially for the pairing of Akshay-Katrina and the music, from the critics.



Namastey London will now re-release in theatres on Holi on March 14.

Advertisment

Akshay-Katrina back on big screen

"Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!" Akshay posted on Instagram.

Advertisment



Katrina, who starred with Kumar in many movies such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Sooryavanshi, also shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

‘Disgusting’: Raveena Tandon slams viral video of men filming Katrina Kaif during holy dip at Maha Kumbh



"Excited to announce the re-release of #Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic-unforgettable songs, and timeless romance all over again," she wrote.

About Namastey London

Advertisment

Namastey London features Katrina as Jazz, a British-Indian woman forced into marrying Arjun (Akshay), a traditional Punjabi man. When she refuses to accept the marriage, Arjun follows her to London, determined to win her back.

Tumbbad back on OTT: Sohum Shah starrer is now available on this digital platform after re-release



The movie also starred the late Rishi Kapoor as well as Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen.



Namastey London joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Other titles like Laila Majnu, Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Karan Arjun, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tumbbad and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai have also made their way back to the big screen.





Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor's Dil To Pagal Hai to re-release in theatres