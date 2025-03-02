Actor Raveena Tandon has called out two men who filmed actress Katrina Kaif while she was taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.



Katrina, Raveena and her daughter Rasha Thadani were among the several Bollywood celebrities who took part in the religious gathering in Prayagraj, India.

Raveena Tandon slams man filming Katrina Kaif in Maha Kumbh

Days after Tandon's visit to Kumbh, Tandon and Katrina visited the Kumbh at the same time. Days after their visit, a video of Katrina began circulating that showed two men recording the actress while she took the holy dip. In the clip, the two men also make objectionable comments about the actress.



The viral video shows the two men recording themselves before they pan the camera showing Katrina, who can be seen taking a dip.

In the clip, the man loughingly says, “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif).”



Raveena reacted to the video by commenting on the clip shared by Instagram handle Mamaraazzi.

Calling it disgusting, Raveena wrote in the comment section, ''This is disgusting. These kind of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.''



Apart from the actress, many netizens slammed the two men for their behaviour.



A user wrote, “Very bad… Mass bullying.”

Another user commented, “that’s why celebrity's need vip treatment!.”



“I don’t understand what’s funny ?? why make a big deal when they see celebrities 🤦🏻‍♀️,” read a comment.

Katrina Kaif was one of the celebrities who joined the bandwagon of stars who visited the Maha Kumbh this year. The actress visited Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.



In a video shared earlier, the actress can be seen performing rituals and offering prayers at Triveni Sangam.



In conversation with news agency ANI, Katrina said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."