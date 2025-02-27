Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025, revealing that over 66 crore (660 million) devotees took a sacred dip in the holy Triveni during the 45-day spiritual extravaganza.

In a post on X, UP CM said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni."

He further said that the religious gathering united the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, यह आपके यशस्वी मार्गदर्शन का ही सुफल है कि 'एकता, समता, समरसता का महायज्ञ' महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज भव्यता-दिव्यता के साथ सुरक्षा-स्वच्छता-सुव्यवस्था के नवीन मानक गढ़कर आज संपन्न हो गया है।



विगत 45 पुण्य दिवसों में पूज्य साधु-संतों समेत 66 करोड़ से अधिक… https://t.co/Zsw0x0bHdx — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 27, 2025

"This festival of humanity, which gives the nectar message of 'all people are one' to the whole world, is binding the whole world in the thread of unity with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister! Har Har-Gange, victory to Lord Beni Madhav!," he further said.

'Maha Yagya of unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too praised the Maha Kumbh 2025 as the 'Maha Yagya of Unity' in a blog post on Thursday, highlighting the 45-day festival's role in bringing people together.

महाकुंभ संपन्न हुआ...एकता का महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। प्रयागराज में एकता के महाकुंभ में पूरे 45 दिनों तक जिस प्रकार 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की आस्था एक साथ, एक समय में इस एक पर्व से आकर जुड़ी, वो अभिभूत करता है! महाकुंभ के पूर्ण होने पर जो विचार मन में आए, उन्हें मैंने कलमबद्ध करने का… pic.twitter.com/TgzdUuzuGI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2025

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh..." PM Modi wrote.

He also lauded the CM-Yogi led UP government for ensuring the great success of the Maha Kumbh.

"Friends, the responsibility of serving the crores of people who reached Prayag filled with devotion and became a part of this Maha Kumbh of unity, has also been fulfilled only with the power of devotion. Being an MP from UP, I can proudly say that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the government, administration and the public together made this Maha Kumbh of unity a success. Be it the center or the state, there was no ruler, no administrator, everyone was a servant filled with devotion. Our sanitation workers, our policemen, boatmen, drivers, food cooks, everyone made this Maha Kumbh a success by working continuously with full devotion and service. Especially, the way the residents of Prayagraj have served the devotees in these 45 days, despite facing many difficulties, is incomparable. I express my gratitude and congratulations to all the residents of Prayagraj, the people of UP," he wrote.

