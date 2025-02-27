Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Maha Kumbh 2025 as the 'Maha Yagya of Unity' in a blog post on Thursday, highlighting the 45-day festival's role in bringing people together.

He noted that the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, creating an overwhelming sense of unity.

He shared the blog on X with mesmerising pictures of the grand event and wrote, "Maha Kumbh is over... Maha Yagya of unity is over. When the consciousness of a nation is awakened, when it breaks all the shackles of the mentality of slavery of hundreds of years and starts breathing in the air with new consciousness, then a similar scene appears, as we saw in the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj since January 13.”

PM Modi seek forgiveness

The Prime Minister acknowledged that organising such a grand event was not easy. He further apologised to the people for any lapses in serving the devotees.

“I know that organising such a grand event was not easy. I pray to Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati, O Mother, if there was any shortcoming in our worship, please forgive us. If there was any lapse in serving the devotees, whom I consider the embodiment of God, I also seek forgiveness from the people,” PM Modi said.

Recalling the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which he attended last year, PM Modi further said, “On January 22, 2024, during the Praan Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I spoke about patriotism through devotion to God. During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, all the gods and goddesses gathered, saints and mahatmas gathered, children and old people gathered, women and youth gathered, and we witnessed the awakened consciousness of the country.”

“This Maha Kumbh was a Maha Kumbh of unity, where the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together at one time through this one festival,” he added.

The Prime Minister, on his blog, said that the present India, which takes pride in its heritage, is moving forward with new energy.

“People from all sections of society and every field came together in this Maha Kumbh. This unforgettable sight of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ became a grand festival of self-confidence for millions of Indians,” PM Modi said.

Maha Kumbh concludes

The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Feb 26.

With over one crore pilgrims on Wednesday, the total footfall at Maha Kumbh crossed 66.30 crore, marking the successful conclusion of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, officials said.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

