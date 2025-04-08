Ajay Devgn’s performance as the no-nonsense Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik in the edgy Raj Kumar Gupta movie Raid in 2018 was lauded by the audience. The actor-director duo is back with Raid 2 which has Devgn reprising his role as Pathak, who takes on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai, starring Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer of Raid 2 was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday and it seems like the film is going to be a battle of wits between the two lead actors.

Raid 2 trailer unveiled

The trailer teases a gripping narrative between the two actors; brimming with thrills and suspense, it leaves the audience craving for more. It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity, which is both commanding and compelling, along with Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician who often outsmarts Pathak and his team of officers.

Stepping into the shoes of a power-hungry antagonist, Deshmukh oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the new engrossing entertainer of the year.

Watch the trailer of Raid 2 here:

The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his roleas Rameshwar Singh from the first film. Vaani Kapoor replaces Illeana D’Cruz in the second part as Pathak’s wife.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.