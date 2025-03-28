Ajay Devgn is back!

Get ready for a new Raid! The first teaser of Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is here, and it will take your excitement to the next level.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment of the crime thriller in 2018, the film also features Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 Teaser

With an intense background score, the teaser opens with Devgn, reprising his role as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik, who has conducted 73 raids, seizing thousands of crores. However, his relentless pursuit of corruption has also led to multiple transfers. Despite the challenges, he refuses to back down and is once again on a mission to catch a new corrupt fish. This time, his target is another politically powerful figure, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The teaser also features Saurabh Shukla, the antagonist from the first film, who is seen in jail, reflecting on Amay and speculating about his next target. With gripping moments, intense sequences and impressive dialogues, the teaser of the movie looks impressive.

Sharing the teaser, Devgn wrote on social media, "74th Raid, 4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi!" (This time, the stakes will be the highest!).

Watch the teaser below:

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Panorama Studios.

Raid 2 is a sequel to the superhit 2018 film of the same name. Based on a real-life income tax raid conducted in the 1980s, the first installment revolved around Devgn's character, who is an honest IRS officer. Apart from Devgn, the movie stars Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.