Sarzameen Trailer: Prithviraj, Ibrahim and Kajol take centre stage in what promises to be an intense action drama

The first trailer for Sarzameen is out, and it looks like audiences are in for an intense action drama. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kajol, and is produced by Dharma Productions. From the trailer, we see that Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Vijay Menon, an army officer torn between his love for his son and his duty to his country after his son Harman, played by Ibrahim, becomes a terrorist. Kajol plays Meher, a mother desperately trying to save her family. The trailer offers a few glimpses of intense action scenes, but the highlight is the father-son dynamic between Prithviraj and Ibrahim.

The movie is directed by Kayoze Irani with a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh. This will be Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film after Netflix's Nadaaniyan.

Prithviraj shared his thoughts

Speaking about the project in a recent interview, Prithviraj shared “From the moment I read the script of Sarzameen, I knew this was a character I needed to play. It’s layered, intense, and speaks to the emotional cost of choices we make in the name of duty and love. Playing this character pushed me in ways I hadn’t expected, it challenged my convictions and made me reflect on the weight of silence, loyalty, and truth."

Kajol shares her insights

Kajol also commented on her role "My character in Sarzameen has so many layers, she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze’s vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film."

Sarzameen will stream on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.