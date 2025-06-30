/Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan stars alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, release date announced

Dharma Productions has surprised fans by dropping a teaser of the film titled Sarzameen which features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The teaser of the patriotic thriller showcases some intense scenes and along with the video also shared when will it premiere on OTT.

Clip of Sarzameen unveiled by makers, fans react

At the beginning of the clip, Kajol can be seen getting worried as her husband is on a mission. The scene then changes to Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Army uniform, who is seen in the Kashmir valley, fighting against terrorism. Later, towards the end of the clip, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen in an intense look with a beard. Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the video along with the caption, "Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi".

Soon after the video was announced, fans took to the comment section to give their verdict. One user wrote, "KAJOLLLL!!! Queen of bollywood is still ruling Omg! I'm so happy she's making so many movies ahhh!". Another user wrote, "Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like Saif Ali Khan's AI version". "Kajol has been ruling for four decades now! OG queen as everyone is calling her", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Prithviraj = Content + Mass Cinema".

All about Sarzameen

Sarzameen is helmed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta along with Star Studios. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza & Somen Mishra. Story and screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, Dialogues by Kausar Munir and Jehan Handa. The film is scheduled to be released on July 25 on OTT platform JioHotstar.