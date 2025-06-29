Shefali Jariwala death: Varun Dhawan calls out media insensitivity over funeral coverage

The tragic and sudden passing of actress Shefali Jariwala has left everyone in shock. Actor Varun Dhawan, in a recent Instagram story, called out the media’s insensitive coverage of her funeral. Reports indicate that she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. She was 42 years old. Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, also made a similar request after performing her last rites, urging them not to make a spectacle of the tragedy, saying, “Please do not make a drama. I request you all to kindly pray for my fairy.”

Varun Dhawan calls out media coverage

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do you have to cover someone's grief; everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefiting anyone? My request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

Shefali’s health battles and advocacy

According to reports, Shefali had spoken publicly about her health issues, including a battle with epilepsy. She had opened up about experiencing a seizure at the age of 15 and how stress and anxiety had triggered her condition. Over the years, she had been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle and frequently urged her fans to focus on being fit and prioritising their well-being.

A career remembered

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her unforgettable performance in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, earning her the nickname “Kaanta Laga Girl.” She later appeared in Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Over time, she made a name for herself on reality television, participating in Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi and later becoming a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Her sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across the industry, with colleagues and fans remembering her as a talented and vibrant personality.