/Shefali Jariwala's death: Distraught husband Parag Tyagi makes first appearance with their dog Simba

Actor Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic 2002 song Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42, reportedly due to cardiac arrest on June 27. The actress was reportedly found unresponsive at her residence in Andheri, after which she was taken to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, but was declared dead by doctors. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Hours after the news of her demise started circulating, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted in public for the first time.



Visibly distraught, Parag stepped out to take his pet dog, Simba, for a stroll. A video showing the actor walking with his dog has now gone viral.

The video circulating online from Saturday morning shows Parag taking his dog for a stroll in his building compound. He is followed by his team, who were seen stopping the paparazzi from capturing the actor. In the viral clip, heartbroken Parag appears to be holding a photo of his wife.



Last night, after the news of her death broke, Parag was spotted exiting the hospital in a car. Married in 2015, Parag and Shefali shared a deep bond, and their moments together were often cherished by fans. While Shefali had always been in the limelight, Parag maintained a low profile. They have together starred on several shows, including Nach Baliye, the dance reality show. The couple were spotted together multiple times and was known for their love-filled PDA moments.

The shocking death of Shefali Jariwala: Tributes pour in

The news of Jariwala's untimely death has left her family, friends, and fans heartbroken. Soon after the news broke, celebrities like Mika Singh, Aly Goni, and Kamya Punjabi paid tribute to the late actress.



Sharing an emotional note, Mika Singh wrote, “I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

Kamya Punjabi wrote on her Instagram stories, "I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali."