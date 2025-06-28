Shefali Jariwala: Bollywood actor and former Big Boss 12 star, Shefali Jariwala, passed away at the age of 42, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was well-known for her music video, Kaanta Laga, which was released in 2002. She was found unresponsive at her house and was brought to Bellevue Hospital by her husband, where she was declared dead. Her family is yet to release a statement on her death and the cause. Meanwhile, her body was taken to the Cooper Hospital for a postmortem.

Shefali's death came four years after her friend and ex-boyfriend Siddharth Shukla, who was in Big Boss 13 with her, died in his 40s in a similar circumstance. Shefali and Siddhart dated each other over 15 years ago. Another strange thing about Shefali's death was the fact that her last post on the social media platform X was about Shukla. She had shared a photo of them gushing over each other inside the Bog Boss house.

"Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla (heart emoji) (sic)," she wrote in the post. The post dated back to September 2, 2024 - the death anniversary of Shukla. In her multiple interviews, Shefali talked about how she and Shukla remained friends despite their breakup.

"See, initially we bonded, and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests. We would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and whatnot. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other," Shefali had said in an interview with BollywoodLife.

The Bigg Boss 13 Curse?

The fact that both Shefali and Shukla were in their 40s at the time of death, both died with cardiac arrest, and both were in Big Boss season 13, has sparked multiple speculations now.