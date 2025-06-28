Shefali Jariwala dies: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' girl and her onscreen journey

Actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. She was rushed to the hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. However, she was declared dead upon arrival. The news has sent shock waves across the industry, leaving her friends and fans in deep sorrow.



As per ANI, "Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 a.m. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Shefali Jariwala dies: A look at her career



Known for her magnetic looks and warm nature, Shefali was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Over a career spanning more than two decades, she appeared in several TV shows, movies, and reality shows. One of the standout moments of her career was her participation in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13.

Claim to fame



Shefali rose to fame as the Kaanta Laga girl, thanks to the superhit song of the same name. Jariwala’s sensational presence and dance moves in the video made her the most talked-about girl of the year 2002, when the song was released.



For those unversed, Kaanta Laga was a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi.



Acting debut in a Salman film

Shefali made her acting debut with a brief role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar's starrer Mujhse Shadi Karogi, which was released in 2004. In the movie, she stepped into the role of a dancer named Bijli.