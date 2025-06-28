/Morning news brief: Iran slams Trump's 'ugly' remark on Khamenei; Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42, and more

Iran on Saturday (Jun 28) sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump for his "disrespectful and unacceptable" remarks about Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The condemnation comes as Trump, in a social media post, claimed that he had saved Khamenei from being assassinated—only to be met, in his view, with "ingratitude".

Iran on Saturday (Jun 28) sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump for his "disrespectful and unacceptable" remarks about Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The condemnation comes as Trump, in a social media post, claimed that he had saved Khamenei from being assassinated—only to be met, in his view, with "ingratitude". Trump's latest comments, posted on his Truth Social platform, sparked fury in Tehran.

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is also known for featuring in the song Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42. As per reports, she was rushed to hospital by her husband but was declared dead by doctors.

The latest satellite images from the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) appear to show Iran moving quickly to repair damage at the nuclear facility, just days after the United States heavily bombed the site. The photos, captured Friday (Jun 27) by Maxar Technologies, show construction equipment and signs of activity near the tunnel entrances and impact points where US bunker-buster bombs struck during last weekend's coordinated strikes.

Oil prices steadied on Friday after a turbulent week that saw their sharpest weekly decline in nearly two years, as fears of supply disruption from the Israel–Iran conflict eased and traders eyed potential changes in OPEC+ output policy.