/Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42, condolences pour in from fans

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is also known for featuring in the song Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42. As per reports, she was rushed to hospital by her husband but was declared dead by doctors. The family members are yet to release an official statement during this situation, and condolences have begun pouring in from fans and TV celebrities.

Fans and celebrities react to the shocking demise of Shefali Jariwala

As per several reports, Shefali Jariwala reportedly died last night following a cardiac arrest. The news of her untimely death has left everyone shocked and many expressing disbelief. Reportedly, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday night by her husband Parag Tyagi, and three others. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival. Reports suggest that the hospital receptionist confirmed the news to the media.

Singer Mika Singh and actors Aly Goni and Paras Chhabra took to their Instagram stories to express their grief and shock. Fans too took to social media to pay their condolences. One user took to X and wrote, "Why celebs are dying by heart attack and cardiac arrest at a very early age even after doing workout having a healthy lifestyle and having all the necessary resources it's shocking and heartbreaking...what do you think guys? Share your thoughts". Another user wrote, "Shefali Jariwala gone too soon". "Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42 from cardiac arrest. RIP girl, gone too soon", wrote the third user.

Also Read: Dhanush starrer Kuberaa screening turns chaotic as ceiling falls on audience

All about Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala gained nationwide fame after appearing in the music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. She has appeared in films including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan Akshay Kumar and Hudugaru. Shefali has participated in several reality shows including Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye seasons 5, 7, and 13.