/Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia invited to join Oscars' class of 2025

Indian film personalities Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia are among the 534 artists and executives to have been invited by join as members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) – the organization behind the annual Oscar awards.



The Los Angeles-based Academy, announced the 'Oscars' Class of 2025' on Thursday night.



While Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited to join the Actors' Branch, Cannes 2024 Grand Prix-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia has received an invitation from the Writers' Branch.



"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy" said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. "Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community," she said in a statement.



According to the official website of the Academy, the membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification is conducted by sponsorship, not application.



"Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission. In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors," the organisation stated.

In a bid for representation, the Academy has been inducting several Indian film personalities as members in the past few years.



Of the 2025 invited class, 41% are women, 45% belong to underrepresented communities, and 55% are from 60 countries and territories outside the United States, the Academy stated. There are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners among the invitees, it said.

Last year, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, RRR director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, cinematographer Ravi Varman, Rima Das of Village Rockstars and Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith were inducted into the Academy.