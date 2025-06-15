Kamal Haasan stops fan from gifting sword, scolds him during MNM event

Kamal Haasan scolded a fan at a party meeting in Chennai on Saturday after a fan insisted they click pictures with the actor holding a sword.The incident happened at the meeting of Kamal's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Kamal Haasan stops fan from gifting sword

In a video shared by PTI, a large number of fans can be seen arriving to meet Kamal Haasan. As he stood on stage, one individual approached him with a sword and attempted to remove it from its scabbard, urging Haasan to pose with it. At first, Kamal was seen smiling and shaking his head as he held the sword, clearly hesitant.

Despite the actor’s reluctance, the fan continued to insist, even attempting to untie the knot on the scabbard. When the individual refused to back down, Kamal appeared visibly irritated and scolded him along with his companions. He was seen gesturing firmly as he addressed the group. A police officer then stepped in to prevent the fan from pressing further.

Kamal, who is the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and five other members were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Controversy surrounding Thug Life

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film received mixed reviews upon release and has so far earned over ₹89 crore($10.3 million) at the box office.

The film also stirred controversy in Karnataka following Kamal’s comments during a promotional event in Chennai. He remarked that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” a statement that triggered a backlash from pro-Kannada groups who demanded an apology, and blocked the film’s release in the state.

Kamal Haasan refused to apologise, stating that his words had been misinterpreted and that he is used to facing such threats.