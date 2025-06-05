Kamal Haasan reacts to Bengaluru stampede during RCB parade: 'Heart reaches out'

Kamal Haasan shared he was deeply saddened to hear about the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The incident happened when Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their maiden IPL title win in 18 years, which led to 11 people being crushed to death and another 47 injured following a stampede on Wednesday evening.

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan said, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon."

Language controversy over Kannada comments

Kamal Haasan has been the centre of controversy due to his comments about the Kannada language during a promotional event in Chennai for his new film Thug Life, where he said “Kannada was born out of Tamil”. This led to a lot of backlash from pro-Kannada groups who demanded an apology from the actor or risked the movie getting its release banned in the state.

Kamal has refused to apologise and said that his words were misinterpreted and that he is used to threats. Back in 2013, his film Vishwaroopam faced a two-week ban in Tamil Nadu and a delayed release in several states due to the film's subject matter.

Thug Life release postponed

The release of Thug Life, which was originally scheduled for a nationwide release on June 5th, has been pushed back indefinitely in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has stated that they are open to talking with Kamal Haasan to resolve the issue peacefully and ensure the movie gets released in Karnataka.

Thug Life reunites Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. They last worked together in the 1987 crime drama Nayakan.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. Thug Life will be released in all major Indian languages and hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.

