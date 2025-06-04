LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /RCB expresses condolences, amends programme after Bengaluru stampede
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 23:51 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 23:51 IST
RCB expresses condolences, amends programme after Bengaluru stampede
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 23:51 IST

RCB expresses condolences, amends programme after Bengaluru stampede

RCB has expressed deep condolences to the victims of the Bengaluru stampede and announced amendments to their celebration programme upon learning about the tragedy.

Trending Topics

trending videos