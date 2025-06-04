/What triggered RCB victory parade stampede? Karnataka CM reveals the reasons behind deadly tragedy that killed 11, injured 33

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blamed overcrowding for the tragic stampede that took place outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory. According to officials, an unexpected crowd of nearly two to three lakh people gathered at the venue, far exceeding the stadium’s 35,000 seating capacity.

The Chief Minister confirmed that 11 people lost their lives in the stampede and 33 others were seriously injured. Speaking at a press conference, he described the incident as a major tragedy.

“This was a major tragedy. People have died in a stampede. 11 lives have been lost, and 33 others are seriously injured. Around 14 people have received treatment at the outpatient facility. I visited the hospital. Such an incident should never have happened, and the government deeply regrets it,” he said.

Government caught off guard by unexpected crowd

Siddaramaiah admitted that neither the Karnataka government nor the Cricket Association expected such a massive turnout.

“The turnout was far beyond what we anticipated. In front of Vidhana Soudha, nearly one lakh people had gathered, but there were no incidents there. However, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, there were casualties. No one, neither the Cricket Association nor the government, expected this, as the stadium has a seating capacity of about 35,000. We assumed only a slightly larger crowd would show up. But almost two to three lakh people gathered,” he explained.

Most victims were young; compensation announced

The Chief Minister said that most of those who died were young. He announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each of the victims’ families and has ordered a magisterial probe to investigate how the situation spiralled out of control.

“I do not want to play politics in this case. I don’t want to play politics. That is why, even though there was an unexpected crowd, we have ordered a magisterial probe. I don’t want to defend the incident. I don’t want to play politics. Let us see the magisterial report. I will give 15 days for this report,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi calls incident ‘heart-rending’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and expressed his sadness over the tragedy.

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” he wrote on X.