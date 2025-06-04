RCB victory parade stampede | IPL 2025 winner issues first statement after tragic stampede kills 11

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) issued a statement on the tragic stampede during their maiden IPL trophy celebration which left at least 11 people dead and 33 injured. The incident took place in late afternoon on Wednesday (June 4) as fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the title win outside RCB's home ground - Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," read an official statement by the franchise.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reacted to the tragic incident and wrote: “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

RCB had won their maiden IPL title on June 3 after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs. The franchise had planned a celebration of the trophy with the fans at their home ground which took a turn for worse.

Karnataka state police used mild force to manage the crowd gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as reported by news agency PTI.