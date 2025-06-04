/'No crowd control measures': BJP Karnataka unit slams Congress government over RCB IPL trophy celebration stampede

The Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Karnataka unit has hit at the state government for failing to protect the crowd as at least seven people died in stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday (June 4). Large crowd had gathered outside the stadium to celebrate home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL trophy win.

"7 dead. Many are battling for life after a stampede due to the irresponsibility of Congress govt. No crowd control measures. No basic arrangements. Just chaos. While innocent people died, @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar were busy shooting reels & hogging limelight with cricketers. Shame on this photo-op Congress government. This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress govt," posted BJP Karnataka on their X handle.

At least 15 people have been brought to the hospitals, sighted a a news report.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar apologised to the people of Bengaluru and said: “I think this is not a controllable crowd. I apologise to all the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka, we wanted to take a procession, but the crowd is uncontrollable.”

RCB had won their maiden IPL title on June 3 after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs in Ahmedabad. The franchise had planned a celebration of the trophy with the fans at their home ground which took a turn for worse.

Karnataka state police used mild force to manage the crowd gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as reported by news agency PTI.

The state cricket association had organised a felicitation ceremony of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at around 5 PM at the Chinnswamy stadium following their meeting with the state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at around 4 PM on Wednesday (June 4).