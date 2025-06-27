/Umrao Jaan Re-release: Rekha hosts grand premiere at Mumbai, joined by Hema Malini, Alia Bhatt and others

One of the iconic films of veteran actress Rekha, Umrao Jaan has finally been re-released in theatres today, ie, on June 27. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the timeless classic will be re-released in PVR Inox cinemas across India. The pre-release event which took place in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. The main person of the grand screening was Rekha, who made everyone's heads turn with her poise and elegance. While other celebrities, including AR Rahman and Anil Kapoor, posed happily alongside the actress.

Unforgettable moments at Umrao Jaan re-release grand screening

The main host of the event, Rekha looked dreamy in her outfit. It was a perfect ode to Muzaffar Ali's movie and was dressed in a gold and ivory ensemble. She completed her look with the jewellery, the same as in the movie. The attire was designed by Manish Malhotra. Shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram handle, Rekha was seen giving a twirl as per the request by paps.

The event began with several celebrities' appearance to support the legendary actress- Mira Rajput, Hema Malini, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Talat Aziz, director of the film Muzaffar Ali, Ila Arun and Mahima Chaudhary among others. Tabu was also seen rushing in and hugging Rekha. The duo later posed for the camera as well. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the pink saree.

Other celebrities including Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Asha Bhosle's grand-daughter Zania Bhosle. Shared by Varinder Chawla's Instagram handle, Rekha later even clicked few photos with paps as well.

Umrao Jaan re-release

For Umrao Jaan's re-release, it has been restored in 4k resolution by NFDC-NFAI. Recalling working in the cult film, Rekha had said, Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in she lives with me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full".