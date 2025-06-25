Diljit Dosanjh is now a global star. The actor-singer made heads turn with his maiden appearance at the Met Gala 2025 earlier this year. Dressed like a Maharaja, Diljit’s look was designed by Prabal Gurung and created quite a stir with Diljit making it to best best-dressed list of several fashion pages. Now, over a month later, Diljit has revealed that he always wanted to dress up as a King on the global stage. Diljit also admitted that he had teared up when he first thought of wearing a cape with a map of Punjab on it.



The singer has been known to take Punjabi and its culture on the global stage. Diljit said he always wanted to put Punjab on the world stage and hence sang Bhangra-inspired songs at both Coachella and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



Diljit spoke to BBC Asian Network and revealed he wanted to dress up as a king for Met Gala.

‘They stole Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace’



While commenting on the necklace he wore, Diljit said, “I knew instantly that when I go (to the Met Gala) I want to look like a raja. When I went to the Cartier showroom last time, I asked them if they’d give me the Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace. It was ours; they stole it. There are more necklaces that they’ve taken and aren’t giving back. They promised they’d give it to me, but I was later told that it was at some exhibition somewhere. So we had a replica made.”

Diljit added he teared up when the idea of putting the Punjab map on a cape came up. “I was sitting in my vanity van when I first had the idea of wearing a cape with the map of Punjab on it, and Gurmukhi written on it. I cried. I cried when I first had the vision. I wanted to honour my Punjabi culture.”

Trending Stories

Diljit got emotional and added, “Me going there isn’t a big deal. But Punjab going there, and a turban being represented there, that’s huge. I wanted to make the biggest statement on that red carpet. The Punjabi language is ancient. It is due some respect. There is a whole story there. Diljit isn’t going to the Met Gala; Punjab is going to the Met Gala.”



The singer said that his state of Punjab may be blessed but also has a dark history.



“I don’t want it to seem like I’m doing anything for Punjab. I’m just doing my job. Whatever is happening is not in my control. I am Punjabi, what can I say? Anyone who says they’re doing something for others is lying. Everyone’s working for themselves. If their work has ripple effects, that’s another thing. I’m working for myself. I’m a very selfish guy,” the actor said.



Diljit also addressed the hate that comes his way especially for the way he promotes Punjab.



“These people are people. Everyone is a pawn in the grand scheme of things; we are all minions. We have no control over anything in our lives. We don’t even have control over our own breath. When someone hates me, I like to think that there is probably something still inside me that deserves to be hated. When I become a better person, I will not be hated anymore… Punjab is such a wonderful place. It has been through so much, and yet it produces so many talented people. Perhaps Punjab is blessed, but perhaps it is also cursed.”

Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Diljit is at present in the middle of a controversy over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The actor has been criticized for working with Aamir amid heightened cross-border tensions between Indian and Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack. In the interview, Diljit clarified that the film was shot much before the problems between the two countries arose.