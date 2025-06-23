/Diljit Dosanjh's controversies: From misspelling Punjab to casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The singer has faced massive backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. While controversy is not new to Dosanjh, this latest row adds to his long list of headline-making incidents.
Diljit has often been in the spotlight, sometimes for his songs, and at other times for his actions. He recently found himself in hot water over the backlash surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which has brought renewed attention to his past controversies. Take a look.
Diljit Dosanjh is facing intense criticism for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, especially amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The controversy erupted after the trailer was released, showcasing Hania alongside Diljit. Though the film is slated for an overseas release on June 27, many critics have pointed out Hania's past derogatory remarks regarding India's Operation Sindoor.
Diljit's collaboration with Honey Singh on the song 15 Saal stirred outrage due to its lyrics, which were about teenage girls getting involved in drugs and alcohol. While Diljit defended the track by claiming it gave a strong social message, the public backlash was so severe that the song's release had to be cancelled.
In 2023, Diljit made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. However, the celebration turned controversial when he was accused of disrespecting the Indian flag after asking an audience member to lower it during his set. Diljit later clarified that he intended to promote unity on a global stage and meant no disrespect towards his homeland.
While the Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour was a massive success, it was marred by criticism over exorbitant ticket prices and alleged irregularities in ticket sales. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a government agency, even got involved in the matter.
Just hours before his scheduled Dil-Luminati concert in Telangana, Diljit received a legal notice from the state government prohibiting him from performing any songs with alcohol-related themes.
Diljit faced a huge backlash when he shared a social media post promoting his Chandigarh concert and spelt Punjab as Panjab. He was accused of promoting the Pakistani identity of Punjab. However, the singer quickly clarified the reports, saying that Panjab means “land of five rivers.”
Speculation about Diljit's alleged connection to the Illuminati has surfaced time and again, mainly due to the title of his concert (Dil-Luminati) and his use of triangle hand gestures. Despite rumours, Diljit has consistently denied any association with the secretive group.
Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated film Punjab 95 has faced multiple delays due to its political nature. The movie about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra is stuck in a limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asking for staggering 127 cuts, stalling the movie's release multiple times.