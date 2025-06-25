/When Anushka Sharma talked about raising kids: 'We don’t want to raise brats'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents of two children, Vamika and Akaay. Since the birth of their daughter, they have made a conscious effort to keep her out of the media spotlight, a strategy they have continued with their second child as well. The couple have not yet revealed the face of their children. In addition to protecting their children's privacy, Anushka and Virat are dedicated parents who strive to provide their children with a normal childhood.



Anushka Sharma on parenting



Anushka has been away from the silver screen for over six years. Her last appearance was in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she often attends her husband Virat Kohli's matches and rarely appears at other professional events.



While the actress is busy raising her children, let's take a moment to reflect on the times she has spoken about parenting. In an old interview with Vogue, the actress had said that it's important to raise her child as a family, “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality… I am self-employed, and I can decide when I am working, if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

The couple reportedly split their time between India and the UK to spend more time with their children. Many reports have indicated that they plan to move to London permanently with their kids.

“Times have changed. It’s important for children to look at their parents—they learn from you. And there is a sense of normalcy that both of us work. Of course, one will have to manage things differently and more efficiently to work… Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she also added.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika on 11 Jan 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, on 15 Feb 2024.

