Weekend OTT watch: New shows and movie to watch - Squid Game final season to Panchayat

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 15:09 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 15:34 IST

This weekend, watch some of the most awaited titles - from Squid Game season 2 

OTT Releases of this week
OTT Releases of this week

Get ready for an exciting weekend full of fun, mystery, and thrill! Some of the most anticipated shows are set to be released. After two successful seasons, the third and final season of Squid Game is here. Additionally, Panchayat season 4 has just come out. Scroll down to check the list.

Raid 2
Raid 2

After a long wait, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is set to release on Netflix. The sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit, the movie brings back Devgn as Indian Revenue Service officer Amay Patnaik, who targets another major corrupt figure. The first film was inspired by a real income tax raid in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma.

Panchayat season 4
Panchayat season 4

The world of Phulera and its residents hold a special place in the hearts of fans. After much anticipation, Panchayat Season 4 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The season marks the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Squid Game season 3
Squid Game season 3

Prepare yourself for the final season of Squid Game! After two thrilling and intense seasons, the much-anticipated finale is set to be released on Netflix on June 27. Following the shocking conclusion of season 2, the latest season focuses on Gi-hun and his efforts to put an end to the deadly game as his battle against the Front Man continues.

Smoke
Smoke

For those who love watching gripping thrillers can watch this movie during the weekend. Starring Taron Egerton (Tetris, Rocketman), Smoke revolves around arson investigator Dave Gudsen, who, with the help of the police detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett), is on a mission to find two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest town of Umberland.

