Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's movie online

After a successful Bollywood run, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2 is set to arrive on OTT platforms. Those who missed the movie in theatres now have a chance to watch it from the comforts of their home.



Released on May 1, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Raid. It features Deshmukh as a corrupt politician.

Raid 2 OTT release: Where to watch the movie



After much speculation, Netflix officially announced the release date of the mystery thriller. The film will premiere on June 26.



On Thursday, the streaming giant confirmed the news on Instagram. “Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix," read the caption.



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie brings back Devgn as Indian Revenue Service officer Amay Patnaik, who targets another major corrupt figure. The first film was inspired by a real income tax raid in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s.

This time, the target is Dada Manohar Bhai, portrayed by Deshmukh. The plot revolves around how Patnaik exposes Manohar Bhai’s corruption and hidden illicit wealth.

Apart from Devgn and Deshmukh, the movie stars Vaani Kapoor, who replaces Ileana D’Cruz as Malini Patnaik, Amay’s wife, along with Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma.



Earning Rs 243.06 crore ( 2.4 billion) at the box office, the sequel was a commercial success.



Is Raid 2 based on a true story?



Like its predecessor, Raid 2 is inspired by real-life events. While the first film was based on India’s longest income tax raid in history, the sequel is reportedly based on another major operation involving a politician-businessman accused of tax evasion. Specific details about the real incident remain undisclosed.



Raid 2 movie review



Raid 2 is gripping, its engaging, it tells us a new story of fight against corrupt people in power. It has some great acting from the leading actors. Both Ajay and Riteish are in top form. Ajay does justice once again in the cop role. Riteish shines as vile politician who hoards the entire city’s money while playing saint. The story impresses with its shock value as fans keep guessing where he’s stashed all the black money – gold, immovable assets, cash, and more.

Saurabh Shukla strikes again in the film as Tau Ji from Raid. His story gets a follow-up in Raid 2 as he’s shown revelling in Amay’s actions. He’s brilliant as the scornful Tau Ji who desperately wants Amy to fail only to become his cheerleader towards the end. Read the review here.