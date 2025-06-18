/Sister Midnight OTT release: Where and when to watch Radhika Apte’s film online?



Dark, thrilling and unhinged, Radhika Apte's Sister Midnight has earned glorious reviews at international festivals, including Cannes 2024. After a long wait, the movie is finally available on OTT, but not in India.



Written and directed by Karan Kandhari, the movie premiered at the 2024 Cannes during its Directors' Fortnight section. The movie was also nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

When is Sister Midnight releasing on OTT?



The bold, dark comedy is now available for users in the UK on a VOD (Video on Demand) service. On June 16, Altitude Film, the distributor of the movie, shared a post on X, “Very sharp. Very funny. Very surprising.” Mark Kermode. BAFTA-nominated SISTER MIDNIGHT is available to buy or rent on digital now!🌕🐐.''



If reports are to be believed, it will be available to rent on Google Play or any other streaming giant. The movie is available on Tubi.

Was Sister Midnight released in India?

After a lot delay, the movie was released theatrically in India on May 30, 2025. However, there is no confirmation on when the it will be released on digital platforms.



What is Sister Midnight about?



The movie features Apte as Uma, the young and newly married woman, who is shaken up by the realities of married life. Apart from Apte, the movie also stars Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe.

The movie is backed by Wellington Films, Radhika, Suitable Pictures, Alan McAlex, Film4 and British Film Institute.

Fans' reaction on X



Moviegoers who have watched the movie have hailed Apte's performance and the unpredictable and unique story.



Taking to X, one user wrote, ''Just watched #SisterMidnight — a bold, bizarre, and beautifully shot film.

Radhika Apte is magnetic; her physical, almost wordless performance carries the film. It’s a surreal blend of black comedy & horror, soaked in Mumbai’s chaos.''

One X user wrote, ''Sister Midnight is one rare film that made me feel WTF did I just watch.. It's rare, unique, absurd, and political.''

Another user wrote, ''Sister Midnight is one rare film that made me feel WTF did I just watch.. It's rare, unique, absurd, and political.''