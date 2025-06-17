/OTT releases this week (June 17-21): Detective Sherdil, We Were Liars and more

Thrill, fun and mystery - this week is going to be packed with entertainment with a variety of content across genres. Check the line-up here:
Get ready for a week full of entertainment as several new movies, web series, and TV shows are set to premiere across various OTT platforms. From thrilling action to light-hearted comedy, this week’s watchlist has something for every kind of viewer. Highlights include Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, and more.
Streaming from: June 20
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero is a gripping action-thriller directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey as he embarks on a mission to eliminate terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba—the mastermind behind the 2001 attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple.
Streaming from: June 18
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Based on E.Lockhart's best-selling novel of the same name, the series revolves around a rich family, the Sinclairs, and the one vacation that changed everything. The series stars Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor, Shubham Maheshwari, and Joseph Zada, among others.
Streaming from: June 20
Platform: ZEE5
Diljit Dosanjh headlines this quirky investigative drama set in Budapest. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu, the film features an ensemble cast including Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The story centres around Detective Sherdil as he navigates through a series of bizarre and unusual cases.
Streaming From: June 21 at 8 PM
Platform: Netflix
Kapil Sharma returns with Season 3 of his fan-favourite comedy show. Joining him this season are Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as panellists. Netflix teases the comeback with the caption, “Ek kursi paaji ke liye please 🤩 Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar,” promising fun-filled weekends with the comedy gang.
Streaming from: June 20
Platform: ZEE5
Starring Dileep, this Malayalam comedy is directed by Binto Stephen and produced by Listin Stephen. The film, which explores humorous family dynamics, will be available for streaming starting June 20 on ZEE5.
Streaming From: June 20
Platform: Jio Hotstar
The season two of the Malayalam investigative thriller is set to make a return with a more gripping and intense story. The cast of show includes Lal, Aju Varghese, Harishree Ashokan, Renjit Shekar among others.