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What happens if a drone accidentally enters Delhi's no-fly zone on August 15?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 14:06 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 14:06 IST

If a drone enters Delhi's no-fly zone around August 15, DRDO's advanced systems will instantly jam its signal or destroy it with lasers. The operator will face immediate arrest and up to a year in jail under Section 223 of the BNS. Read more below.

The blanket aerial ban
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The blanket aerial ban

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Delhi Police prohibits all unauthorised aerial objects during the Independence Day period. This ban strictly covers drones, microlight aircraft, paragliders, and even hot air balloons.

DRDO's anti-drone net
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DRDO's anti-drone net

To enforce the no-fly zone, security forces deploy the DRDO-developed anti-drone system around the Red Fort. This advanced technology uses electro-optical sensors and radar to detect any rogue drone from a distance of up to four kilometres.

Soft kill and hard kill measures
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Soft kill and hard kill measures

If a drone approaches the secure perimeter, the system first uses a 'soft kill' mechanism, jamming its radio frequencies to force a safe landing. If the drone remains a threat, a 'hard kill' laser weapon instantly destroys it in mid-air.

Immediate arrest of the operator
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Immediate arrest of the operator

While the drone is neutralised, ground teams immediately trace the radio signals back to the operator's location. The individual is promptly arrested for endangering public safety and violating the explicit security orders.

Severe legal penalties
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(Photograph: ANI)

Severe legal penalties

Violators face strict legal consequences under Section 223 of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The offence can lead to a jail sentence of up to one year, alongside a fine of Rs 5,000, regardless of whether the breach was accidental.

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