/Independence Day special: Akshay Kumar to SRK, Bollywood stars who played India’s bravehearts

From the battlefields of Kargil to the skies guarded by the Indian Air Force, several Bollywood stars have stepped into uniform on screen, portraying soldiers, officers and real-life heroes. Here are some memorable performances.
As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the nation comes together to honour the courage, sacrifice and service of its armed forces. Over the years, Bollywood has also brought stories of military heroes and their unwavering dedication to the country to the big screen.
From the battlefields of Kargil to the skies guarded by the Indian Air Force, several Bollywood stars have stepped into uniform on screen, portraying soldiers, officers and real-life heroes. Here are some memorable performances.
Janhvi Kapoor portrayed Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s pioneering women military aviators. The film follows her journey of breaking barriers and serving during the Kargil War, highlighting courage and determination.
Shah Rukh Khan played Major Samar Anand, an Indian Army officer and bomb-disposal expert. His character embodies the fearless spirit of a soldier who repeatedly puts his life on the line while serving the nation.
Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic military performances. Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border continues to be remembered for its depiction of courage, camaraderie and sacrifice.
Akshay Kumar played Captain Viraat Bakshi, an Army officer who discovers a terrorist sleeper-cell network while on leave. The film explores the idea that a soldier’s duty to the nation continues even when he is away from the battlefield.
Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with Sky Force, portraying an Indian Air Force officer during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. His performance brings sincerity and intensity to a story centred on duty, friendship, courage and sacrifice.
Hrithik Roshan portrayed Karan Shergill, a young man who finds purpose after joining the Indian Army. Set against the Kargil War, Lakshya captures his transformation from an aimless youngster into a determined soldier, making it one of Bollywood’s most memorable military coming-of-age stories.
Kartik Aaryan played Murlikant Petkar, a former Indian Army soldier who overcame immense adversity to become a Paralympic champion. His physically demanding and committed performance brought Petkar’s extraordinary journey of resilience and determination to life