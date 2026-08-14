/Independence Day special: Akshay Kumar to SRK, Bollywood stars who played India’s bravehearts

As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the nation comes together to honour the courage, sacrifice and service of its armed forces. Over the years, Bollywood has also brought stories of military heroes and their unwavering dedication to the country to the big screen.

From the battlefields of Kargil to the skies guarded by the Indian Air Force, several Bollywood stars have stepped into uniform on screen, portraying soldiers, officers and real-life heroes. Here are some memorable performances.

