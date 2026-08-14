/Independence Day airspace rules: What can fly over Delhi?

Every year on Independence Day, the airspace over New Delhi becomes a highly sensitive zone. To guarantee security during the national celebrations at the Red Fort, authorities implement temporary but strict flight restrictions
The Airports Authority of India issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting non-scheduled and chartered flights at Delhi Airport. These limitations generally apply during the morning and evening hours on August 15.
While private jets face strict limitations, scheduled commercial airlines operate as usual. Passengers on regular domestic and international flights do not experience delays due to these specific airspace security measures.
The NOTAM restrictions do not apply to helicopters operated by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, or Army aviation. State-owned aircraft carrying top officials and emergency medical evacuation flights are also fully exempt.
To protect the main Independence Day event, the Delhi Police designates a strict no-fly zone around the historic Red Fort. This secure airspace ensures the safety of the Prime Minister and thousands of gathered dignitaries.
Beyond aircraft, the security orders explicitly ban flying smaller objects like drones, paragliders, hot-air balloons, and even kites. Anyone found violating these rules faces immediate legal action.