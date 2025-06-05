When will Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf release on OTT? Here's what we know



Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release on a digital platform on June 6, two weeks after its theatrical debut.



The movie was initially slated for a direct-to-OTT release. However, following a legal dispute between PVR INOX and production house Maddock Films, it was first released in theatres.



Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release



Released in theatres on May 23, Rajkummar Rao’s film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly on June 6. Notably, the movie will arrive on digital platforms just two weeks after its theatrical release, a significantly shorter window than the standard eight-week gap for Hindi films.



''While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive,” a source told Pinkvilla over the court's order.



However, neither the production house nor the streaming platform has shared official posts confirming the OTT release.



How Bhool Chuk Maaf is performing in theatres?



In two weeks, the movie has performed well, earning over Rs 66.91 crore (Rs 660 million). On Thursday (June 5), Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed post on the movie, which will continue to play in the theatres even after its OTT release.



Adarsh wrote in the post on X, ''#BhoolChukMaaf continues to display strong consistency on weekdays – Wednesday numbers are almost on par with Monday and Tuesday. Interestingly, #BhoolChukMaaf premieres on a digital platform tomorrow, even as it continues its theatrical run... It will be worth watching how the film's #Boxoffice performance holds up from hereon. That said, #BhoolChukMaaf has already collected an impressive total for a mid-level film within two weeks, despite audiences being aware of its upcoming digital release.''

Apart from Rajkummar and Wamiqa, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav.



What was the whole controversy about?



The row erupted after producer Dinesh Vijan abruptly announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will release directly on the OTT platform, skipping theatrical release at the end moment, citing India-Pakistan tensions. Following the announcement, the renowned multiplex movie chain, PVR Inox, sued the makers, alleging a breach of contract.



After the matter escalated, the Bombay High Court ordered the makers to first release the movie in the theatres, followed by the OTT release in two weeks.



Bhool Chuk Maaf review



WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave a mixed review of the movie. Calling it a well-intended film, she wrote,''The time loop too becomes repetitive after a point and one tends to become impatient on where the film is headed and when Ranjan will be able to break the loop. The first half, minus a few laughs hear and there, takes ages to establish the plot. The second half, slightly redeemed by the philosophical messaging that comes in, still falters due to the repetitive nature of the narrative.

The climax, too is terribly slow, with an out-of-the-blue monologue thrown in and a very abrupt ending which seem to have been written while the scene was being shot. Read the full review here.