Jay Thakkar is gearing up for the release of his next big-screen appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf. A romantic comedy set in a small town of India, the film takes a humorous look at a man who desperately wants to get married to the love of his life but gets stuck in a time loop, with the D-day never happening for him.

Exploring comedy with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii, featuring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, Jay Thakkar opened up about his journey, why he loves the movies and more.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: Comedy requires timing and rhythm. What’s your process for finding the right beat in humorous scenes?

A: Comedy, to me, is a dance between spontaneity and precision. Having started my journey in 2004 as a child actor in comedy shows like Devrani Jethani and Gutur Gu, I learned early on that humor isn't just about delivering punchlines—it's about embodying the moment. In Gutur Gu, a silent comedy – every gesture, every pause, every expression carries weight. This taught me to listen—not just to dialogues, but to the rhythm of the scene, the energy of my co-actors, and the pulse of the audience. Over the years, I've realized that the most genuine laughs come from moments rooted in truth.

Q: Was there a particular scene or moment on set that stood out for you during the making of Bhool Chuk Maaf?

A: Honestly, Bhool Chuk Maaf felt like more than just a film—it felt like life coming full circle. I had worked with Rajkummar Rao way back in 2008 when I was just seven years old, in a film called Uss Din, where he played my father. And now, here I was, playing his sister’s boyfriend, Sushil. That reunion hit deep. During the shoot in Banaras, I had called my mom on set just for a short visit—and he remembered her instantly. He touched her feet to take blessings and shared with her how much he admired my work in Gullak Season 4. Hearing Rajkummar Rao not just remember me, but praise me to my mother, was an overwhelming and unforgettable moment. It made me feel seen, validated, and truly respected for my craft.

Another special aspect was how I was cast. Having already adapted the Banarasi dialect for my role in UP65, I could carry that authenticity into this film.

Q: You also have another release on the same day as Bhool Chuk Maaf – horror comedy Kapkapiii. Any funny or spooky stories you would like to share?

A: Kapkapiii was an absolute rollercoaster—a beautiful blend of chills, laughs, and lots of surprises, both on and off the set. One of the most memorable moments came during the shoot of a teaser scene. I had this quirky bit inside a toilet, where my character is flipping through an erotic magazine. Shreyas Talpade’s character barges in and drops the hilarious line, “Band kar ke toh kar, yede!” That part was in the script—but what followed was pure improvisation. I suggested that I should awkwardly get up to close the door without wearing anything below, prompting Shreyas sir to add, “Arey abhi nahi, mere jaane ke baad!”

I did encounter a spooky episode on the set. During a night shoot in this eerie old mansion, while rehearsing a particularly intense scene, the lights suddenly flickered and a prop door creaked open slowly. The entire set froze—we thought we’d summoned something for real! Turns out, it was just a mischievous crew member pulling a prank. But the reactions were so real, I think some of that fear made it into the final take.

Q: From Pavitra Rishta to Gullak 4, you've done both emotional and light-hearted roles. What type of character challenges you the most?

Characters that dwell in the grey areas challenge me the most, where the character is neither wrong, nor right. Those who aren't strictly heroes or villains but are deeply human, with flaws, dreams, and contradictions. I am deeply inspired by Vijay Verma's character in Dahaad, Abhishek Bachchan's character in Breathe.

Additionally, In Sony Liv's Adrishyam, playing a crazy maniac pyscho terrorist alongside Divyanka Tripathi helped me learn, experiment & perform a dark character Muzammil.

Q: What is one piece of advice you’d give to your younger self—the one who walked into the sets of Gutur Gu for the first time?

A: I'd tell that young boy: Embrace every moment, every challenge, every triumph. There will be times of doubt, times when the path seems uncertain, but trust in your passion. Let your love for the craft guide you, and never lose the joy that brought you here." Gutur Gu was more than just a show; it was the beginning of a lifelong journey, and I'd remind my younger self to cherish every step of it.