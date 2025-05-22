Published: May 22, 2025, 17:58 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 17:58 IST
One thing about time loop movies is that they demand a lot of focus, but once you're hooked, there's no going back. Check the list here:
Best time loop movies that you should watch
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, which revolves around a groom who is stuck in a time loop just a day before his wedding.
Loop Lapeta
An Indian adaptation of Run Lola Run, the films stars Taapsee Pannu as Savi, who is stuck in a time loop as she's on a mission to save her boyfriend Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who is in big trouble with the goons.
Koko-di Koko-da
The Swedish-Danish psychological horror film is deeply unsettling. It centres on a grieving couple trying to mend their relationship after the death of their child. During a camping trip, their trip takes a surreal turn with terrifying events taking place in a haunting loop.
Maanaadu
Packed with action and adventure, this Tamil-language political thriller follows an NRI and a police officer who find themselves trapped in a time loop on the day of a major public conference, leading to shocking and unexpected consequences.
Groundhog Day
Arguably one of the best and most iconic time loop movies. Starring Bill Murray, this classic comedy revolves around a weatherman who is struck in a time loop on the worst day of his life.
Edge of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the sci-fi action film is reportedly based on a Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill. Set during an alien invasion, Cruise plays a public relations officer, who relives the same day again and again - until he meets Blunt's character, who was once stuck in a time loop.