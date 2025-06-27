AP Dhillon announces Dubai concert: Check dates and how to buy the tickets

Critically acclaimed global music sensation AP Dhillon is poised for a triumphant return to Dubai, announcing a highly anticipated one-night-only performance at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The genre-eclipsing artist is set to bring back the groundbreaking 360-degree show at the very same venue that cemented his status as the first Punjabi artist to achieve such a feat.



Exclusively produced and presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, the concert marks Dhillon’s compelling sophomore performance in the region following his sold-out debut in February 2024, and is anticipated to be a sublime testament to the Punjabi trailblazer’s unparalleled ability to seamlessly eclipse genres and geographies, inclusively representing the global brown community.



The announcement of this highly awaited Dubai performance follows a monumental run in 2024 for Dhillon. This epochal year included his highly successful second India Tour in December 2024, where he captivated sold-out audiences across Mumbai, New Delhi and Chandigarh. Beyond the musical realm, 2024 saw Dhillon’s prominence extend into global cultural arenas, notably with his participation in the NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME and high-profile appearances at Paris Fashion Week for esteemed design houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Riding high on the success of his critically acclaimed EP The Brownprint, AP Dhillon is showing no signs of slowing down. His latest drops, Afsos and STFU, have set streaming platforms ablaze and continue to dominate playlists worldwide, reaffirming his status as one of the most electrifying voices in global music today.

AP Dhillon shares, "Dubai’s always been special to me. It’s where I did my first-ever 360 show—still one of my favorite performances to date. I’ve been waiting to bring this experience back, and I can’t wait to return.”

James Craven, President, Live Nation Middle East states, “AP Dhillon represents a new wave of global music talent—bold, genre-defying, and deeply connected to his audience. His return to Dubai is not just a concert, it’s a cultural moment. We’re proud to partner with Team Innovation to bring this world-class experience to Coca-Cola Arena and continue supporting artists who are reshaping the musical landscape.”

The general on-sale opens Monday, 30th June 2025, at 12:00 pm GST, accessible via Coca-Cola, Platinumlist, Ticketmaster Prices start at AED 195, with special VIP packages available for an enhanced concert experience.

Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation have joined forces to bring this extraordinary experience to the UAE. Both are renowned for producing world-class events and creating memorable moments for fans across the region. This collaboration guarantees an unforgettable spectacle that fans will not want to miss.