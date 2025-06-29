/Shefali Jariwala demise: Video of Paras Chhabra predicting actress' sudden death goes viral

A chilling video of Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala's conversation is going viral in which the former had predicted the sudden death of the actress. Shefali passed away at the age of 42 on June 27.
The Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala, who wowed everyone with her performance in the music video passed away at the age of 42 on the night of June 27. The actress and model's untimely has shocked everyone, with celebrities and fans unable to digest the fact that she is no more. While the whole industry and fans are mourning for her, an eerie video of her and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's conversation from the latter's podcast has exploded on social media.
The old clip is from Paras Chhabra's podcast where he was looking at the horoscope of Shefali Jariwala, in which few details turned out to be true. Shefali Jariwala appeared as a guest in his podcast titled Abra Ka Dabra Show in August 2024.
He says, "Moon, Mercury, and Ketu are sitting in your 8th house. The combination of Moon and Ketu is the worst. The 8th house also indicates loss, sudden death, fame, hidden secrets, and things related to Tantra. Moon and Ketu are bad for you and Mercury is sitting with them. This
gives rise to anxiety and neuro-related problems."
Soon after the video went viral, fans took to the comment section to give their views as well. One user wrote, "He is right. As far as I know about astrology he is right in every sentence." Another user wrote, "I want paras to start some astrological career...he is very knowledgeable".
Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala were good friends. Both of them also shared the screen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Paras is also a good friend of Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi. Paras used to be lovingly called Shefali Bhabhi in the Bigg Boss house.
For the unversed, Paras Chhabra is a model and actor. He began his career in 2012 by participating in MTV India's Splitsvilla 5 and emerged as the winner with Akanksha Popli.
He then went on to play Tommy Singh in Kaleerein, Duryodhan in Karn Sangini, Ravan in Vighnaharta Ganesha, and Soham in Aghori In September 2019, Chhabra participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13. He emerged as a finalist and decided to walk out, opting for the cash prize of 10 lakhs. In 2020, he participated in Colors TV's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.