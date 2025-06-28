/Shefali Jariwala’s death sparks police probe as premises searched and cook questioned

The sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala on Friday night has left fans and the industry in shock. She was just 42 years old. Reports indicate that she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her death was also confirmed by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. According to a recent report by IANS, the Mumbai Police are treating the circumstances of Shefali’s death as suspicious. Officers have launched a preliminary investigation and are questioning the household cook and domestic help to understand the sequence of events leading up to her passing.