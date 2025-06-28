Who is Shefali Jariwala’s husband? The man who restored her faith in love after heartbreak

Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for the superhit song Kaanta Laga and her appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, has died at the age of 42, reportedly due to cardiac arrest on June 27. Her untimely death has left everyone heartbroken, with many expressing their condolences to her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

On Friday night, Tyagi rushed his wife to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where the actress was declared dead on arrival. Soon after the news broke, Parag was spotted outside the hospital in a car, looking visibly distraught.

Shefali's body has been taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem. The family is yet to share an official statement.



How did Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi get together?

Shefali and Parag never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. They first met at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend. For Parag, it was love at first sight.

Soon after their first meeting, the couple went on a few meetings and eventually started dating.

The couple appeared together on several shows, including the dance-reality show Nach Baliye

When did Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi get married?

With their loved-up post, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's Instagram feed is all about each other. The couple, who met at a mutual friend's home, reportedly dated for four years before they got married in August 2014.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024. Sharing the photos from the celebration, Parag wrote,''10 years of anniversary & 14 years of togetherness, with you @shefalijariwala no idea how time flied. It’s like we met just yesterday. 😘😘😘.''

Who is Parag Tyagi?

Born in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi is an Indian television actor and has appeared in some popular daily soaps. He made his acting debut as Vinod Karanjkar in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta and went on to appear in popular shows such as Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

He has also appeared in several films such as A Wednesday, Sarkar 3, and Kisi Ka Bhat Kisi Ki Jaan. He also worked in Telugu films such as Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Venky Mama.