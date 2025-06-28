/Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala's death: Mumbai Police reveals key details

The death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42 on Friday has shocked the whole nation. Earlier it was reported that she had died due to cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. In the latest development, as per reports, the Mumbai Police has stated her death and has revealed key details about the cause of her passing away.

Mumbai Police on Shefali Jariwala's death

According to Mumbai Police, Shefali Jariwala died late at night on Friday, ie, June 27 at her residence in Mumbai. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband but was declared dead by doctors. However, the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained and the body is currently in Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Initial reports suggested that the Kaanta Laga actor died of a cardiac arrest, but this has not been officially confirmed.

As of now, the family has not yet issued any statement regarding the circumstances due to Shefali Jariwala's passing away. Her death was also confirmed by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), who mourned the loss of the actress. Videos of her husband, Parag Tyagi, exiting the hospital have gone viral online. He appeared devastated, partially covering his face with his hand as he left in a car.

Shefali Jariwala's last post

Kaanta Laga fame last post on her official Instagram handle was three days ago in which she posted her latest modelling shoot. The actress was dressed up in a silver shimmery two-piece outfit with a deep neck cut top.

Along with the picture, she wrote it in the caption, "Bling it on baby". In the same post, the comments section was flooded with fans paying condolences to her. One user wrote, "She was just slaying it three days ago. Life is becoming too unpredictable these days". Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace". "My God, can't believe it, rest in peace", wrote the third user.