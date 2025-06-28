/Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala's death: Mumbai Police reveals key details

Former contestant of Bigg Boss season 13, Shefali Jariwala's passing away at the age of 42 has led to shock among fans and celebs. Mumbai police have revealed important details about her death.
The death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42 on Friday has shocked the whole nation. Earlier it was reported that she had died due to cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. In the latest development, as per reports, the Mumbai Police has stated her death and has revealed key details about the cause of her passing away.
According to Mumbai Police, Shefali Jariwala died late at night on Friday, ie, June 27 at her residence in Mumbai. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband but was declared dead by doctors. However, the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained and the body is currently in Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Initial reports suggested that the Kaanta Laga actor died of a cardiac arrest, but this has not been officially confirmed.
Also Read: Shefali Jariwala's death: Distraught husband Parag Tyagi makes first appearance with their dog Simba
As of now, the family has not yet issued any statement regarding the circumstances due to Shefali Jariwala's passing away. Her death was also confirmed by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), who mourned the loss of the actress. Videos of her husband, Parag Tyagi, exiting the hospital have gone viral online. He appeared devastated, partially covering his face with his hand as he left in a car.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 curse? Shefali Jariwala's tragic death draws chilling parallels to Sidharth Shukla's
Kaanta Laga fame last post on her official Instagram handle was three days ago in which she posted her latest modelling shoot. The actress was dressed up in a silver shimmery two-piece outfit with a deep neck cut top.
Along with the picture, she wrote it in the caption, "Bling it on baby". In the same post, the comments section was flooded with fans paying condolences to her. One user wrote, "She was just slaying it three days ago. Life is becoming too unpredictable these days". Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace". "My God, can't believe it, rest in peace", wrote the third user.
Shefali Jariwala rose to fame as the Kaanta Laga girl after her appearance in the 2002 music video, which became an instant pop culture sensation. She has also appeared in several reality shows with her husband.