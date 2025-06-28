'Stop filming, leave him alone': Netizens slam paparazzi for filming Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi

The sudden death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves across the industry. The actress, famous for her iconic Kaanta Laga music video, passed away on June 27, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 42 years old.



Reports say she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai, after which she was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after the news of Shefali’s death broke, a video surfaced showing her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, leaving the hospital. Many photographers attempted to film Parag, who was seen hiding his face.



On Saturday morning, the actor was spotted again with his pet dog. Looking visibly distraught, Parag appeared to be holding a photo of his late wife as he took the dog for a walk on the building premises. Since the shocking news broke, paparazzi have gathered outside the late actress’s residence and the hospital, trying to capture every activity.

Despite the sensitive situation, photographers were seen recording Parag and other people visiting the actress’s residence.



Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick to express their anger at the paparazzi’s actions, criticising their insensitive behaviour.

On Instagram, one user commented, ''Guys, it’s a difficult time for them, please allow them some space.''

Another user wrote, ''He must be shocked and devastated . please be human and leave him alone.''



The third user wrote, ''Not everything is to record for social media...he's going through tough time....let him be alone for sometime.''

Shefali Jariwala death



Shefali Jariwala gained fame after appearing in the iconic 2002 song Kaanta Laga. Following her success, she collaborated with the Meet Brothers and featured in several other album songs, including Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya.