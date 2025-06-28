/Shefali Jariwala dead: Bigg Boss star's last rites to take place in Mumbai today

Actress Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country and has left the entertainment industry in mourning. The actress, who rose to fame with the song Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27, 2025. She was 42. If reports are to be believed, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest.



After Jariwala was declared dead at Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, her body was sent to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for the post-mortem. From the early morning, several celebrities were seen arriving to pay their respects to the late actress. If reports are to be believed, the actress's last rites will be performed today, June 28, 2025, at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium.

Several videos and pictures have also surfaced from her residence, where her family members and loved ones have gathered for the last rites. In a video, her husband Parag Tyagi, her friend Hindustani Bhau and other family members were seen carrying her mortal remains.

Shefali Jariwala's death

The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. According to a recent report by IANS, the Mumbai Police is investigating Shefali’s death. Officers have launched an investigation and have questioned the household cook and the domestic help to determine the events leading up to Shefali's death.

A forensic team was also sent to Shefali’s residence for investigation. Although no official statement has been made regarding the nature of her death.

