/Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal set to return as Baburao? Actor opens up about controversy with Akshay Kumar

Ever since the announcement of Hera Pheri 3, there have been a lot of dramas unfolding behind the scenes, be it Paresh Rawal exiting the franchise, or Akshay Kumar filing a lawsuit against the veteran actor. Now, the veteran actor Paresh Rawal has himself set the record straight by saying that he will be returning to the franchise and also spoke about the controversy involving Akshay Kumar.

What did Paresh Rawal say about the return to Hera Pheri 3 return and controversy?

In a podcast with c, when Paresh Rawal was asked about the Hera Pheri 3 row, he said, 'There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience."

He further said, "The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So, I thought that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now. Pehle bhi nai aane hi wali thi, but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

Soon after the news spread, fans flooded social media platforms to express their relief and excitement, but at the same time questioned whether was it some marketing gimmick. One user wrote, "I am so happy and excited". Another user wrote, "Sab marketing strategy thi it seems". "A new way to do PR work", wrote the third user.

Controversy between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

The legal fight began when reports of Akshay Kumar's production company Cape of Good Films decided to file a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. On May 18, before the case, Paresh Rawal had even shared on X handle that, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director".

Earlier, as per reports, Akshay Kumar's team had given Paresh seven days to respond to the legal notice. The team mentioned significant financial investment and schedule disruptions. Details of his response are still pending. Later, Akshay Kumar too said during the Housefull 5 trailer launch that the talk is going on and it is a serious situation, which cannot be discussed in public. For the unversed, Paresh Rawal had previously played the role of Baburao in the first two installments of Hera Pheri.

All about Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was first released in 2000 and the comedy thriller was helmed by Priyadarshan. After the success of the first part, a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006. The film starred Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Apart from the trio, it also featured Tabu, Om Puri, Asrani, and Gulshan Grover among others.