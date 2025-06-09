/Wait, is Paresh Rawal back in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's latest post on X leaves netizens confused

Paresh Rawal's exit from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3 had created quite a stir last month. The film initially was being promoted as the reunion of the famous trio-Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal- in the hit Hera Pheri franchise. His exit had left most shocked, including the film's director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, who is also the co-producer of the film. Akshay even had stated that he would take the legal course , as Paresh Rawal had decided to walk out of the film, going against his contract.



Amid all the drama, fans have been sending messages to Paresh to reconsider his decision. Most fans have stated that it would be difficult to think of the Hera Pheri franchise without the veteran actor who made a permanent place in everyone's heart as Babu Bhaiya. His impeccable comic timing and awesome chemistry with Akshay and Suniel, aka Raju and Shyam made Hera Pheri such a hit film.



While Paresh has not yet changed his decision, his latest post on X has left many confused and some hopeful.

Paresh Rawal back in Hera Pheri 3?

On Monday, a social media user requested the actor: “Sir please think 🤔🤔 Once again to join HERA FERI movie 🍿 You are the hero of this movie ❤️.”



Replying to this message, Paresh Rawal tweeted, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️.”

His post left the internet confused, with fans wondering if Babu Bhaiya is back on board since he mentioned ‘three’ heroes.

Others felt that Paresh’s exit was probably just a publicity stunt to keep all eyes on Hera Pheri 3. While the idea seems far-fetched but some on the internet were convinced.

Internet reacts



Soon after Paresh tweeted, fans got active on X. One fan claimed, “If this is a stunt, it's gonna work. I can't stand the thought of my three movie dads divorcing,” whereas another confused internet user shared, “3?? At this point its difficult to tell if this is truth or just for pr.”



Another fan deduced the plot of Hera Pheri 3 from Paresh's single post. “Lol the f*****g UTURN, I think that's the plot. Hera pheri 3 will probably be based on modern time, so Shyam & Raju are probably gonna sue Baburao due to money. Remember "25" crores is what Akshay sued him for? Does it ring something? "25" din mein paise double. Let me guess, it order to defame Baburao in the plot they are gonna fight it over social media in one segment. Basically it was pr to generate the hype, it can the plot of the film as well," wrote the fan.



So is Paresh Rawal part of Hera Pheri 3? Guess, we will have to wait for things to clear out.