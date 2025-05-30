/Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: From Hera Pheri to Woh Chokri 6 iconic roles from the actor

Published: May 30, 2025, 12:02 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 12:02 IST
Rawal has left a lasting mark on both Bollywood and regional cinema. As the celebrated actor turns a year older, here’s a look at six of his iconic roles.
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
From Hera Pheri to Woh Chokri 6 iconic roles from the actor
Paresh Rawal celebrates his 70th birthday today. In a career spanning 40 years, he had showcased his talent and versatility. From intense dramas to hilarious comedies, Rawal has left a lasting mark on both Bollywood and regional cinema. As the celebrated actor turns a year older, here’s a look at six of his iconic roles.
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Hera Pheri
His most beloved role, Babu Bhaiya is the heart of this cult classic comedy. The movie showcased Rawal’s impeccable comic timing.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Woh Chokri
In this critically acclaimed film, Rawal played a man caught in a complex relationship with a woman from a lower caste. The performance earned him the National Film Award.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/jiohotstar)
OMG: Oh My God!
Paresh Rawal delivered a thought-provoking and powerful performance that questioned religious orthodoxy with sharp wit and emotional depth.
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Sardar
As Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rawal portrayed one of India’s most revered leaders with dignity and restraint. The biopic remains one of his most impactful performances.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Andaz Apna Apna
Rawal’s dual role added another layer of hilarity to this classic comedy and cemented his status as a comedic powerhouse.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Tamanna
Rawal portrayed the role of Tikku, a eunuch who adopts an abandoned girl. The film showcased the actor’s dramatic range.