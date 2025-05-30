LOGIN
Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: From Hera Pheri to Woh Chokri 6 iconic roles from the actor

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: May 30, 2025, 12:02 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 12:02 IST

Rawal has left a lasting mark on both Bollywood and regional cinema. As the celebrated actor turns a year older, here’s a look at six of his iconic roles.

Paresh Rawal celebrates his 70th birthday today. In a career spanning 40 years, he had showcased his talent and versatility. From intense dramas to hilarious comedies, Rawal has left a lasting mark on both Bollywood and regional cinema. As the celebrated actor turns a year older, here’s a look at six of his iconic roles.
Hera Pheri
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Hera Pheri

His most beloved role, Babu Bhaiya is the heart of this cult classic comedy. The movie showcased Rawal’s impeccable comic timing.
Woh Chokri
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Woh Chokri

In this critically acclaimed film, Rawal played a man caught in a complex relationship with a woman from a lower caste. The performance earned him the National Film Award.
OMG: Oh My God!
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/jiohotstar)

OMG: Oh My God!

Paresh Rawal delivered a thought-provoking and powerful performance that questioned religious orthodoxy with sharp wit and emotional depth.
Sardar
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Sardar

As Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rawal portrayed one of India’s most revered leaders with dignity and restraint. The biopic remains one of his most impactful performances.
Andaz Apna Apna
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Andaz Apna Apna

Rawal’s dual role added another layer of hilarity to this classic comedy and cemented his status as a comedic powerhouse.
Tamanna
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Tamanna

Rawal portrayed the role of Tikku, a eunuch who adopts an abandoned girl. The film showcased the actor’s dramatic range.

