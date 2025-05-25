Controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar is not going to end soon. Following Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from the franchise Hera Pheri 3, Akshay, who is also a producer filed a lawsuit against him. Now, Paresh Rawal has responded to the legal action and updated the same to his fans.

Paresh Rawal's response to Akshay Kumar's legal proceedings

Paresh Rawal took to his X handle and shared update about the legal proceedings. He wrote, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest”. For the unversed, Ameet Naik had earlier represented Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in legal cases.

Soon after the post was shared, several netizens shared their reaction. One user wrote, “What happened? everything was going good, so why is he leaving the movie now?”. Another user wrote, “Seems everything scripted and PR game”. “Hope everything gets sorted between the duo", wrote the third user.

All about the legal face off between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

The legal fight began when reports of Akshay Kumar's production company Cape of Good Films decided to file a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. On May 18, before the case, Paresh Rawal had even shared on X handle that, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director".

As per reports, Akshay Kumar's team had given Paresh seven days to respond to the legal notice. The team mentioned significant financial investment and schedule disruptions. Details of his response are still pending. For the unversed, Paresh Rawal had previously played the role of Baburao in the first two installments of Hera Pheri.