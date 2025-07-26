Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie stumbles at the box office despite strong opening

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Hari Hara Veera Mallu stumbled at the box office on day two. After several delays, the film finally hit the big screen and opened strong with ₹50 crores ($5.7 million) in advance ticket sales and ₹67 crores ($7.74 million) worldwide on its opening day. However, by day two, the total gross has only reached ₹77 crores ($8.9 million), marking a sharp drop of over 80%, according to Sacnilk. With a reported budget of ₹300 crores ($34 million), the movie needs to gross ₹225 crores ($25.9 million) to break even. It has received mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

Pawan Kalyan's long-awaited return to the big screen

The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to cinema following a hiatus due to his political duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His last film was Bro, which was released in 2023. The production of Hari Hara Veera Mallu faced multiple delays, mainly due to the global pandemic and the actor's political commitments.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu about?

Set in the Mughal era, the story follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw assigned to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, Vikramjeet Virk as Mirza Khan, and Dalip Tahil as Abul Hasan Qutb Shah. The supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anupam Kher.

Box office stumble threatens Hari Hara Veera Mallu's sequel

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was originally planned as a two-parter. The first instalment is titled Sword Vs Spirit, while the sequel is currently in pre-production. However, given the underwhelming box office performance of part one, the second part may be shelved.