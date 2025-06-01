/Kangana Ranaut comes to influencer Sharmishta Panoli's defence, demands she be released

Kangana Ranaut has spoken out in support of Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday. Panoli, a law student at Pune University, was taken into custody for posting a video in which she criticised several celebrities for their silence on Operation Sindoor.

Arrest linked to controversial video

The video in question was reportedly Panoli’s response to a comment from a user, possibly from Pakistan, regarding India's military retaliation following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian soldiers.

In her video, Panoli allegedly used strong and offensive language while criticising Bollywood personalities and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for what she saw as their lenient stance towards Pakistan. She called them out with language that drew significant backlash online.

Following the criticism, Panoli deleted the video from her account and issued a public apology. However, by then, a complaint had already been filed by the Kolkata Police. Legal notices were served to both Panoli and her family members before she was arrested at her residence in Gurugram.

Kangana speaks out in support

Reacting to the incident, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to defend Panoli. The actress wrote, “I agree that Sharmishta used some unpleasant words to express herself, but those are words many youngsters use these days. She apologised for her remarks, and that should have been the end of it. There’s no need to continue harassing or bullying her. She should be released immediately.”

